USAMTEAC Tests New Medical Oxygen Concentrator at Fort Liberty

The medical oxygen concentrator (MOC) (bottom left) working in combination with the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support current anesthesia device. The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity carried out an operational test of a new version of the MOC at Fort Liberty, NC. from July 31 to August 2, 2024. The MOC is a medical device that helps provide lifesaving oxygen in emergencies. The test was a team effort with the U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity (USAMMDA) and the 248th MDVSS.