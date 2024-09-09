USAMTEAC Tests New Medical Oxygen Concentrator at Fort Liberty

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | The medical oxygen concentrator (MOC) (bottom left) working in combination with the...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | The medical oxygen concentrator (MOC) (bottom left) working in combination with the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support current anesthesia device. The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity carried out an operational test of a new version of the MOC at Fort Liberty, NC. from July 31 to August 2, 2024. The MOC is a medical device that helps provide lifesaving oxygen in emergencies. The test was a team effort with the U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity (USAMMDA) and the 248th MDVSS. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC – The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity (USAMTEAC) carried out an Operational Test (OT) of a new version of the medical oxygen concentrator (MOC) at Fort Liberty, NC. from July 31 to August 2, 2024. The MOC is a medical device that helps provide lifesaving oxygen in emergencies. The MOC was put to the test in various scenarios designed to simulate real-life emergencies involving military working dogs. These scenarios included situations like treating gunshot wounds, rescuing dogs trapped in collapsed buildings, and even dealing with alligator encounters. Each scenario was created to make sure the MOC could handle different challenges that soldiers might face in the field.



The test was a team effort with the U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity (USAMMDA) and the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support (MDVSS).



But this test wasn’t just about the oxygen concentrator. It was also a chance for the 248th MDVSS team to sharpen their skills. They successfully completed four out of six key tasks from their Mission Essential Task List and tackled 38 procedures from the Individual Critical Task List. These included advanced techniques like performing needle thoracentesis (relieving pressure from a collapsed lung) and managing severe bleeding. USAMTEAC made sure that the training during these tests was valuable and relevant to the unit's real-world missions.



The MOC itself is like a high-tech filter that pulls oxygen from the air and delivers it in a concentrated form—around 90% pure oxygen, compared to the 21% we usually breathe. This higher oxygen level is crucial in medical treatments, helping to improve the chances of survival in critical situations.



After the test, USAMTEAC will compile a detailed report for USAMMDA. This report will help decide if this new MOC will replace the older model currently in use.



Aligned under the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, MTEAC is the only independent operational test and evaluation agency of medical and medical-related materiel and information technology products, supporting of the Army and DOD acquisition process. To learn more about the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Activity and their mission visit https://medcoe.army.mil/usamteac.



Editor’s Note: All testing was accomplished using Military Working Dog (MWD) simulators. No live animals were used or harmed.