The 514th Air Mobility Wing celebrates the history and accomplishments of the 78th Air Refueling Squadron during an inactivation ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 7, 2024. The squadron was first constituted in 1943, eventually being redesignated as the 78th ARS in 1992.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2024 08:21
|Photo ID:
|8628936
|VIRIN:
|240907-F-DV652-2018
|Resolution:
|4018x2673
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 78th Air Refueling Squadron Inactivation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.