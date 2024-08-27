Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    78th Air Refueling Squadron Inactivation Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    78th Air Refueling Squadron Inactivation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    The 514th Air Mobility Wing celebrates the history and accomplishments of the 78th Air Refueling Squadron during an inactivation ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 7, 2024. The squadron was first constituted in 1943, eventually being redesignated as the 78th ARS in 1992.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 08:21
    Photo ID: 8628934
    VIRIN: 240907-F-DV652-2009
    Resolution: 4942x3288
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th Air Refueling Squadron Inactivation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    78th Air Refueling Squadron Inactivation Ceremony
    78th Air Refueling Squadron Inactivation Ceremony
    78th Air Refueling Squadron Inactivation Ceremony
    78th Air Refueling Squadron Inactivation Ceremony
    78th Air Refueling Squadron Inactivation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    514 AMW
    78 ARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download