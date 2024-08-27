78th Air Refueling Squadron Inactivation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 514th Air Mobility Wing celebrates the history and accomplishments of the 78th Air Refueling Squadron during an inactivation ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 7, 2024. The squadron was first constituted in 1943, eventually being redesignated as the 78th ARS in 1992.