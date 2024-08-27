First Ever KC-46 Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Jeremy Cox, the consolidated toolkit noncommissioned officer in charge at the 157th Maintenance Group, hands an equipment accountability paper to a supply specialist, Sept. 9, 2024, at Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire. Part of a CTK personnel's responsibilities for the 157th is making sure all KC-46 equipment is accountable and in working condition. The 157th Air Refueling Wing is set to deploy multiple KC-46 aircraft and more than 180 Airmen to Southeast Asia later this fall in what will be the first operational deployment of the Air Force’s next-generation tanker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)