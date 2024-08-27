First Ever KC-46 Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen stand in a pre-deployment function line to complete administrative paperwork in preparation for an upcoming deployment, Sept. 9, 2024, at Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire. Pre-deployment function lines are essential in facilitating the quick processing of airmen and getting them to their area of responsibility. The 157th Air Refueling Wing is set to deploy multiple KC-46 aircraft and more than 180 Airmen to Southeast Asia later this fall in what will be the first operational deployment of the Air Force’s next-generation tanker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)