First Ever KC-46 Deployment

Airman 1st Class Ashlyn Levine, a supply specialist with the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron, adds a canteen belt to an airman's mobility bag, Sept. 9, 2024, at Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire. Supply specialists facilitate and equip outgoing Airmen as they prepare for deployment. The 157th Air Refueling Wing is set to deploy multiple KC-46 aircraft and more than 180 Airmen to Southeast Asia later this fall in what will be the first operational deployment of the Air Force’s next-generation tanker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)