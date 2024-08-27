Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Ever KC-46 Deployment [Image 1 of 4]

    First Ever KC-46 Deployment

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. Jacinta Guerreiro, an asset manager with the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron, logs a deployment record during a pre-deployment function line, Sept. 9, 2024, at Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire. As an asset manager, Guerreiro is in charge of improving asset accountability processes. The 157th Air Refueling Wing is set to deploy multiple KC-46 aircraft and more than 180 Airmen to Southeast Asia later this fall in what will be the first operational deployment of the Air Force’s next-generation tanker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 08:59
    Photo ID: 8628927
    VIRIN: 240907-Z-VC885-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Ever KC-46 Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Pre-deployment Function Line
    157th Maintenance Group
    157th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    KC-46 Deployment

