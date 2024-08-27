First Ever KC-46 Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Jacinta Guerreiro, an asset manager with the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron, logs a deployment record during a pre-deployment function line, Sept. 9, 2024, at Pease Air Force Base, New Hampshire. As an asset manager, Guerreiro is in charge of improving asset accountability processes. The 157th Air Refueling Wing is set to deploy multiple KC-46 aircraft and more than 180 Airmen to Southeast Asia later this fall in what will be the first operational deployment of the Air Force’s next-generation tanker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)