USS McCool Commissioning Week

Retired Navy Commander Larry Friese presents the long glass to Capt. Jeff Baker, commanding officer of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), during the ship’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. Friese is a silver star recipient. He earned the citation for gallantry and resistance to the enemy while being held as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam in 1968. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)