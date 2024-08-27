Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McCool Commissioning Week [Image 11 of 15]

    USS McCool Commissioning Week

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Retired Navy Commander Larry Friese presents the long glass to Capt. Jeff Baker, commanding officer of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), during the ship’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. Friese is a silver star recipient. He earned the citation for gallantry and resistance to the enemy while being held as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam in 1968. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

