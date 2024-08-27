Date Taken: 09.07.2024 Date Posted: 09.07.2024 18:44 Photo ID: 8628701 VIRIN: 240907-D-DB155-1083 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.16 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS McCool Commissioning Week [Image 15 of 15], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.