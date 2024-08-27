Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McCool Commissioning Week

    USS McCool Commissioning Week

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Chief Petty Officer Stephan Bailey salutes during the ship commissioning of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 18:44
    Photo ID: 8628705
    VIRIN: 240907-D-DB155-1098
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 997.33 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McCool Commissioning Week, by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. Commissions

    #McCool #EJ Hersom #NAS Pensacola #NAVY

