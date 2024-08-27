USS McCool Commissioning Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Navy Commander Larry Friese salutes as he introduced during the commissioning ceremony for the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. Friese is a silver star recipient. He earned the citation for gallantry and resistance to the enemy while being held as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam in 1968. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)