    165th runs Patriot Day 5K [Image 9 of 9]

    165th runs Patriot Day 5K

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sheldon Wilson, left, commander, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Eric L. Rideaux, right, command chief, 165 AW, participate in the Patriot Day 5K Run at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2024. Hosted by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield, the Patriot Run is an annual memorial event honoring the first responders and military personnel who lost their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

