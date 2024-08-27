165th participates in Patriot Day 5K

Leadership with the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, stands alongside Fort Stewart Army Base and Hunter Army Airfield during the Patriot Day 5K Run opening ceremony at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2024. This annual memorial event honors the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 and remembers the many lives lost. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 15:33
|Photo ID:
|8628540
|VIRIN:
|240907-Z-MT804-1008
|Resolution:
|5322x3801
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
