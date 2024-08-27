165th runs Patriot Day 5K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, run alongside Fort Stewart Army Base, Hunter Army Airfield, and the City of Savannah in the Patriot Day 5K Run at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2024. This annual memorial event honors the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 and remembers the many lives lost. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)