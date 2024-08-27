Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th participates in Patriot Day 5K [Image 2 of 9]

    165th participates in Patriot Day 5K

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, run alongside Fort Stewart Army Base, Hunter Army Airfield, and the City of Savannah in the Patriot Day 5K Run at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2024. This annual memorial event honors the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 and remembers the many lives lost. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

