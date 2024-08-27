Bazeilles Day Ceremony 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark F. Schaefer, right, commanding officer, and Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Smulski, left, operations chief, both from Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo with a member of the French Armed Forces during the Bazeilles Day Ceremony in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sept. 5, 2024. The celebration of the 154th Bazeilles Day commemorates a pivotal moment for the French Armed Forces during the Franco-Prussian war in 1870 where French marines were outnumbered by their enemy ten-to-one during one of the first recorded instances of urban warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)