    Bazeilles Day Ceremony 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    Bazeilles Day Ceremony 2024

    ARUE, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Members of the French Armed Forces stand in formation during the Bazeilles Day Ceremony in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sept. 5, 2024. The celebration of the 154th Bazeilles Day commemorates a pivotal moment for the French Armed Forces during the Franco-Prussian war in 1870 where French marines were outnumbered by their enemy ten-to-one during one of the first recorded instances of urban warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 03:38
    Photo ID: 8627956
    VIRIN: 240905-M-KB008-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.67 MB
    Location: ARUE, PF
    This work, Bazeilles Day Ceremony 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

