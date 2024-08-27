Bazeilles Day Ceremony 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from C Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, stand in formation alongside members of the French Armed Forces during the Bazeilles Day Ceremony in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sept. 5, 2024. The celebration of the 154th Bazeilles Day commemorates a pivotal moment for the French Armed Forces during the Franco-Prussian war in 1870 where French marines were outnumbered by their enemy ten-to-one during one of the first recorded instances of urban warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)