Bazeilles Day Ceremony 2024

An officer of the French Armed Forces presents medals to service members during the Bazeilles Day Ceremony in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Sept. 5, 2024. The celebration of the 154th Bazeilles Day commemorates a pivotal moment for the French Armed Forces during the Franco-Prussian war in 1870 where French marines were outnumbered by their enemy ten-to-one during one of the first recorded instances of urban warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 03:38
|Photo ID:
|8627957
|VIRIN:
|240905-M-KB008-1038
|Resolution:
|5194x3463
|Size:
|7.96 MB
|Location:
|ARUE, PF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
