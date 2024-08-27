Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    94th FW F-22 participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3 [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    94th FW F-22 participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 94th Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor lands while participating in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3/Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, Aug. 9, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 18:15
    Photo ID: 8627704
    VIRIN: 240809-F-DG904-1533
    Resolution: 4443x3332
    Size: 871.34 KB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th FW F-22 participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    94th FW F-22 participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3
    94th FW F-22 participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3
    94th Fighter Wing participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3
    94th Fighter Wing participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3
    94th Fighter Wing participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3
    94th Fighter Wing participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Agile Flag
    Bamboo Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download