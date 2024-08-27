A U.S. Air Force 94th Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor lands while participating in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3/Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, Aug. 9, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 18:15
|Photo ID:
|8627704
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-DG904-1533
|Resolution:
|4443x3332
|Size:
|871.34 KB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th FW F-22 participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.