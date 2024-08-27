94th Fighter Wing participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaheim Grayden, 94th Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor crew chief, poses for a picture during Exercise Agile Flag 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, Aug. 9, 2024. Crew Chiefs are maintainers and team leaders who ensure aircraft are ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)
