    94th Fighter Wing participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3 [Image 3 of 6]

    94th Fighter Wing participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Quintanilla, 94th Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor crew chief (left), and Senior Airman Laynie Jones, 94th FW F-22 crew chief, pose for a photo during Exercise Agile Flag 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, Aug. 9, 2024. Crew Chiefs are maintainers and team leaders who ensure aircraft are ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 18:15
    Photo ID: 8627706
    VIRIN: 240809-F-WC723-1490
    Resolution: 8209x6157
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 94th Fighter Wing participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3 [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

