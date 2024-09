94th Fighter Wing participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Quintanilla, 94th Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor crew chief (left), and Senior Airman Laynie Jones, 94th FW F-22 crew chief, pose for a photo during Exercise Agile Flag 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, Aug. 9, 2024. Crew Chiefs are maintainers and team leaders who ensure aircraft are ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)