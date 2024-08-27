94th FW F-22 participates in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 94th Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor lands while participating in EXERCISE Agile Flag 24-3/Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at March Air Reserve Base, Aug. 9, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)