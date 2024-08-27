Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.19.2024

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District USACE biologists record and measure a beetle captured during a recent survey conducted at Fort Gibson Waterfowl Refuge in Eastern Oklahoma before releasing it back into its habitat. The team performs surveys for the beetles twice a year. Concerted efforts of multiple agencies, including USACE and DoD, under the guidance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, have been instrumental in its gradual recovery. These combined efforts have led to the beetle's status changing from endangered to threatened. (Photo contributed by Jason Person, USACE biologist)

