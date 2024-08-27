Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Biologists place traps for the American Burying Beetle survey at Fort Gibson Waterfowl Refuge in Eastern Oklahoma throughout the survey area based on their effective trap radius. Each trap has an effective trap radius of one-half mile. The traps are baited with rotten meat to attract the beetles. Each trap is checked daily for beetles. Once collected, the team will count, catalog, record, and measure the beetles for size, sex and maturity before releasing them. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese)