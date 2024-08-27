Biologists place traps for the American Burying Beetle survey at Fort Gibson Waterfowl Refuge in Eastern Oklahoma throughout the survey area based on their effective trap radius. Each trap has an effective trap radius of one-half mile. The traps are baited with rotten meat to attract the beetles. Each trap is checked daily for beetles. Once collected, the team will count, catalog, record, and measure the beetles for size, sex and maturity before releasing them. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 10:35
|Photo ID:
|8626686
|VIRIN:
|240819-A-MW145-1002
|Resolution:
|3280x2186
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle
No keywords found.