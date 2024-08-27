Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Biologists place traps for the American Burying Beetle survey at Fort Gibson Waterfowl Refuge in Eastern Oklahoma throughout the survey area based on their effective trap radius. Each trap has an effective trap radius of one-half mile. The traps are baited with rotten meat to attract the beetles. Each trap is checked daily for beetles. Once collected, the team will count, catalog, record, and measure the beetles for size, sex and maturity before releasing them. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese)

    This work, Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

