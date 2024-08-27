Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District USACE Biologist Stacy Dunkin prepares to bait a trap during a survey for the American Burying Beetle recently conducted at the Fort Gibson waterfowl refuge in Eastern Oklahoma. The traps, baited with rotten meat, can attract beetles over a one-half mile radius. The beetle was once on the endangered species list but has been downgraded to threatened through combined efforts of increasing surveys and conserving large areas of suitable Southern habitat. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 10:35
    Photo ID: 8626682
    VIRIN: 240819-A-MW145-1001
    Resolution: 3335x5274
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle [Image 3 of 3], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle
    Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle
    Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    conservation
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
    partnership
    Tulsa District
    American Burying Beetle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download