Collaborative conservation efforts and the future of a vulnerable beetle

Tulsa District USACE Biologist Stacy Dunkin prepares to bait a trap during a survey for the American Burying Beetle recently conducted at the Fort Gibson waterfowl refuge in Eastern Oklahoma. The traps, baited with rotten meat, can attract beetles over a one-half mile radius. The beetle was once on the endangered species list but has been downgraded to threatened through combined efforts of increasing surveys and conserving large areas of suitable Southern habitat. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese)