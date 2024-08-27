CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Lenetta Banks Williams, Department of the Air Force Civilian Associate Degree Program (CADP) Associate Dean Academic Affairs, gives opening remarks at the CADP graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 5, 2024. The program is 60 credit hours and allows students to achieve an Associate of Science in the Department of the Air Force Leadership and Management Studies program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)