Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Lenetta Banks Williams, Department of the Air Force Civilian Associate Degree Program (CADP) Associate Dean Academic Affairs, gives opening remarks at the CADP graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 5, 2024. The program is 60 credit hours and allows students to achieve an Associate of Science in the Department of the Air Force Leadership and Management Studies program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 09:53
    Photo ID: 8626651
    VIRIN: 240905-F-DA270-1031
    Resolution: 3486x2694
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony
    CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony
    CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony
    CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell
    Maxwell AFB
    Air Univeristy
    Lichtenhan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download