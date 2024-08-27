Dr. Lenetta Banks Williams, Department of the Air Force Civilian Associate Degree Program (CADP) Associate Dean Academic Affairs, gives opening remarks at the CADP graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 5, 2024. The goal of CADP is to help Department of the Air Force civilians reach their full leadership potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8626649
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-DA270-1078
|Resolution:
|4111x2569
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.