CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Lenetta Banks Williams, Department of the Air Force Civilian Associate Degree Program (CADP) Associate Dean Academic Affairs, gives opening remarks at the CADP graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 5, 2024. The goal of CADP is to help Department of the Air Force civilians reach their full leadership potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)