CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony

Lt. Col. Bitrus Cobongs, 908th Airlift Wing Chaplain, begins the 2024 Civilian Associates Degree Program (CADP) Graduation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 5, 2024. The goal of CADP is to help Department of the Air Force civilians reach their full leadership potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)