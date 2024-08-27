Lt. Col. Bitrus Cobongs, 908th Airlift Wing Chaplain, begins the 2024 Civilian Associates Degree Program (CADP) Graduation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 5, 2024. The goal of CADP is to help Department of the Air Force civilians reach their full leadership potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8626650
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-DA270-1021
|Resolution:
|4514x2539
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
This work, CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.