U.S. Air Force Col. Franklin Shifflett, Ira C. Eaker Center for Leadership development commander, speaks at the CADP graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 5, 2024. The program is 60 credit hours and allows students to achieve an Associate of Science in the Department of the Air Force Leadership and Management Studies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 09:53
|Photo ID:
|8626636
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-DA270-1087
|Resolution:
|3678x2627
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
This work, CADP class 2024 Graduation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.