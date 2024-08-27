Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Yan Kennon 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 16, 2024) A Loggerhead sea turtle nest at Naval Station Mayport is currently cordoned off and protected from damage during the base’s ongoing beach restoration project. This project aims to rebuild the original dune, which was partially destroyed by Hurricane Ian in September 2022. Once the turtles have hatched and the nest is confirmed to be empty, this section of the beach will also be included in the restoration efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 08:42
    Photo ID: 8626512
    VIRIN: 240816-N-SD610-1003
    Resolution: 4983x3284
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3], by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport
    Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport
    Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Restoring the Shores: Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sand
    Mayport
    NAVFAC Southeast
    Dune
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download