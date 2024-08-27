MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 16, 2024) A Loggerhead sea turtle nest at Naval Station Mayport is currently cordoned off and protected from damage during the base’s ongoing beach restoration project. This project aims to rebuild the original dune, which was partially destroyed by Hurricane Ian in September 2022. Once the turtles have hatched and the nest is confirmed to be empty, this section of the beach will also be included in the restoration efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 08:42
|Photo ID:
|8626512
|VIRIN:
|240816-N-SD610-1003
|Resolution:
|4983x3284
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport [Image 3 of 3], by Yan Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport
