Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 16, 2024) A Loggerhead sea turtle nest at Naval Station Mayport is currently cordoned off and protected from damage during the base’s ongoing beach restoration project. This project aims to rebuild the original dune, which was partially destroyed by Hurricane Ian in September 2022. Once the turtles have hatched and the nest is confirmed to be empty, this section of the beach will also be included in the restoration efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/Released)