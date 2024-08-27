Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 16, 2024) An articulated dump truck unloads dirt while an excavator deposits the raw material into a Powerscreen for aggregate processing. The Powerscreen sorts and reduces the raw ground materials into usable aggregate sizes. These processed aggregates are then transported to restore the beach dune at Naval Station Mayport, which was eroded by Hurricane Ian in 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/Released)