    Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport [Image 2 of 3]

    Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Yan Kennon 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 16, 2024) An excavator is loading processed sand into an articulated dump truck for transport to designated areas along the beach at Naval Station Mayport. As part of the base’s dune restoration process, the project will elevate the beach dunes to approximately 12-14 feet to address erosion caused by Hurricane Ian in September 2022. Hurricane Ian, a devastating Category 5 Atlantic hurricane, was the third-costliest weather disaster on record worldwide and the deadliest hurricane to impact Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 08:42
    Photo ID: 8626511
    VIRIN: 240816-N-SD610-1002
    Resolution: 5443x3629
    Size: 10.68 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Restoring the Shores: Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport

    Sand
    Mayport
    NAVFAC Southeast
    Dune
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

