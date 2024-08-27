Dune Restoration Project Underway at Naval Station Mayport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 16, 2024) An excavator is loading processed sand into an articulated dump truck for transport to designated areas along the beach at Naval Station Mayport. As part of the base’s dune restoration process, the project will elevate the beach dunes to approximately 12-14 feet to address erosion caused by Hurricane Ian in September 2022. Hurricane Ian, a devastating Category 5 Atlantic hurricane, was the third-costliest weather disaster on record worldwide and the deadliest hurricane to impact Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon/Released)