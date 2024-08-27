Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan employee in Kure has served for decades to preserve local history, protect environment [Image 3 of 3]

    USAG Japan employee in Kure has served for decades to preserve local history, protect environment

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Parts of Japanese Navy artifacts were discovered during construction on one of the USAG Japan's installations in Kure in 2018. They were donated and are now on display at the nearby Yamato Museum. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 01:04
    Photo ID: 8626188
    VIRIN: 210113-A-HP857-1271
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 785.91 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    Directorate of Public Works
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

