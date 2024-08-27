Mikiko Noma, left, an environmental engineering technician assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Public Works in Kure, checks water samples with a colleague in April 2023. Noma has nearly 25 years’ experience in her role, which has led to her becoming a pivotal figure in environmental conservation and historical preservation in the region.
USAG Japan employee in Kure has served for decades to preserve local history, protect environment
