USAG Japan employee in Kure has served for decades to preserve local history, protect environment

KURE, Japan – Mikiko Noma is a dedicated environmental engineering technician, but her passion for her work extends beyond mere compliance and regulations.



Noma, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Public Works at Kure Pier 6, a small Army installation near Hiroshima, has nearly 25 years’ experience in her role. And her journey that has led to her becoming a pivotal figure in environmental conservation and historical preservation in the region, is a testament to her professionalism and commitment.



Noma’s path was anything but conventional. After completing high school in Japan, she attended college in Kentucky. After returning home, she initially worked in a gaming company, but she later learned of a job opening for an administrative assistant at Kure and was drawn to it because she would be able to use her English skills.



Her work exposed her to the world of environmental engineering, which sparked her interest in the field. Her eagerness to learn and grow led her to apply for her current position, despite the inherent challenge of switching career paths.



Reflecting on her career, Noma said she appreciates the vast learning opportunities she has gained through the support of her supervisors and team, on-the-job training, and professional mentoring.



“Every day has been a learning process,” Noma said.



From managing hazardous waste and ensuring compliance with Japan’s environmental standards to working closely with program managers and teams at both Camp Zama and Kure, Noma said she embraces every challenge with a desire for continuous improvement.



Noma’s responsibilities are extensive, ranging from overseeing water quality control and asbestos management to liaising between contractors and the installation. Her role also involves preserving Japanese cultural heritage on the U.S. installations, a task she said she is very passionate about.



Collaborating with local historians and education boards, Noma has worked to protect and preserve the historical sites found on the base to ensure they will be preserved for future generations.



One of Noma’s notable achievements was her development of a heritage map, which highlights historical locations within Kure and its surrounding areas. The map, which includes detailed information and historical timelines, has received positive feedback from employees and visitors alike.



“The goal is to present these historical legacies in a meaningful way to as many people as possible and to deepen their understanding of the rich history surrounding them,” Noma said.



Noma said a highlight of her career was the discovery and donation of valuable artifacts found during construction in 2018. The artifacts are currently displayed at the nearby Yamato Museum. These finds, which include items from the Japanese Navy era, further underscore the importance of preserving history and ensuring important cultural assets are recognized and safeguarded, Noma said.



“As a Japanese working on a U.S. military base, I felt it was my assigned role to preserve and protect the war-era sites found on the base and share them with others,” she said.



Despite the complexities of her role, Noma said she finds immense satisfaction in her work, and enjoys working with a diverse group of people and learning new things every day.



“I love my job,” Noma said. “There are many challenges, but resolving them brings a sense of achievement.”



Noma’s work not only contributes to environmental sustainability, but also ensures Japan’s cultural heritage lives on through U.S.-Japan cooperation.



“I feel a profound sense of duty to serve as a bridge between the United States and Japan to protect and preserve both environmental and historical assets and pass them down to future generations,” Noma said.