    USAG Japan employee in Kure has served for decades to preserve local history, protect environment [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG Japan employee in Kure has served for decades to preserve local history, protect environment

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Mikiko Noma, front row, second from left, an environmental engineering technician assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Public Works in Kure, poses for a photo with her co-workers while doing regular recycling activities.

    This work, USAG Japan employee in Kure has served for decades to preserve local history, protect environment [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    Directorate of Public Works
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

