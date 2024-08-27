Mikiko Noma, front row, second from left, an environmental engineering technician assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Public Works in Kure, poses for a photo with her co-workers while doing regular recycling activities.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 01:04
|Photo ID:
|8626187
|VIRIN:
|230428-A-HP857-6999
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|663.24 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan employee in Kure has served for decades to preserve local history, protect environment [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan employee in Kure has served for decades to preserve local history, protect environment
No keywords found.