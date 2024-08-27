UNITAS LXV Begins in Valparaíso, Chile

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VALPARAISO, Chile (September 2, 2024) The Chilean navy held the opening ceremony for UNITAS LXV (65) aboard ARC Sargento Aldea, pierside in Valparaíso, Chile, on September 4, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (Courtesy photo by Chilean Navy)