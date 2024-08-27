Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS LXV Begins in Valparaíso, Chile [Image 1 of 3]

    UNITAS LXV Begins in Valparaíso, Chile

    VALPARAíSO, VALPARAíSO, CHILE

    09.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    VALPARAISO, Chile (September 2, 2024) The Chilean navy held the opening ceremony for UNITAS LXV (65) aboard ARC Sargento Aldea, pierside in Valparaíso, Chile, on September 4, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (Courtesy photo by Chilean Navy)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8626083
    VIRIN: 240902-O-ZZ941-1001
    Resolution: 5071x2852
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: VALPARAíSO, VALPARAíSO, CL
    UNITAS LXV Begins in Valparaíso, Chile
    UNITAS LXV Opening Ceremony
    UNITAS LXV Opening Ceremony

    UNITAS LXV Begins in Valpara&iacute;so, Chile

    interoperability
    UNITAS
    USNAVSOUTH
    Partners & Allies
    UNITAS LXV

