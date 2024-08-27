UNITAS LXV Begins in Valparaíso, Chile

Photo By Chief Petty Officer John Fischer | VALPARAISO, Chile (September 2, 2024) U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer John Fischer | VALPARAISO, Chile (September 2, 2024) U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Reserve Vice Commander Rear Adm. Rich Lofgren gave opening remarks at the opening ceremony for Chilean-led exercise UNITAS LXV (65) aboard ARC Sargento Aldea, pierside in Valparaiso, Chile, on September 4, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer) see less | View Image Page

VALPARAISO, Chile – Navy and Marine forces arrived in Valparaiso in support of UNITAS LXV (65), the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, which officially commenced September 2, 2024.



The Chilean navy is hosting this year's UNITAS, which will feature 17 warships/vessels, two submarines, 20 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter), and more than 4,300 personnel from 24 partner nations. Forces will conduct operations off the coast of Valparaiso, Chile, and ashore in the vicinity of Puerto Aldea, Chile, through September 12.



Rear Adm. Rich Lofgren provided opening remarks as U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Deputy Commander, addressing the opportunities to build relationships ashore, including subject matter exchanges, operations briefs, and a Women, Peace, and Security symposium. Creating these spaces to build relationships on shore will pay dividends at during the at-sea phase of the exercise and beyond.



“Sailors go to sea,” Lofgren added. “I look forward with great excitement to joining you at sea, as we conduct combined and joint operations. We will enhance our capabilities and improve our interoperability in these maritime events – together. Make no mistake, all of us will work hard the next 12 days. But we will communicate effectively – together. We will operate effectively – together. And we will overcome obstacles – together.”



UNITAS, which is Latin for unity, united, or oneness, was conceived in 1959 when representatives at the first Inter-American Naval Conference in Panama agreed to conduct an annual maritime exercise with one another. Prior to UNITAS I in 1960, U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Arleigh Burke reviewed preparations for the multinational exercise. He commended planners for their progress, especially in building compatible communication systems among navies, and predicted that UNITAS would build strong relationships among Sailors of the Western Hemisphere.



UNITAS I took place in 1960 with forces from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, the United States, and Venezuela. This year marks the 65th iteration of the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise.



Including the United States, UNITAS LXV will bring together 24 nations from all over the world to train forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability. Participating nations include Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, United States, and Uruguay.



Following the UNITAS LXV Opening Ceremony on September 2, the in-port phase of the exercise will feature subject matter expert exchanges, professional symposia, ship rider exchanges, and operations meetings. During this time, Marines and Sailors will conduct training events in Valparaiso to include medical, cyber defense, and diving and salvage operations.



During the UNITAS LXV Underway Phase, forces will participate in events testing all warfare operations, to include live-fire exercises such as a SINKEX and an amphibious ship-to-shore landing and force withdrawal.



Unmanned and hybrid fleet systems will return for a second year to UNITAS with the presence of unmanned undersea vehicles. As part of the U.S. Navy’s future hybrid fleet, the Chief of Naval Operations has tasked U.S. 4th Fleet to scale unmanned platforms to the fleet level.



There are many U.S. forces participating in UNITAS LXV, including USS Germantown (LSD 42), USS St Louis (LCS 19), and USS Hampton (SSN 767). Other U.S. participants include Patrol Squadron Five (VP 5); Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2; Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EOD) 2; Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (MCMGRU TWO); Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50 Detachment 4 (HSM 50 Det 4); 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines (2/7); 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment (1/24); 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (4th LAR); 4th Reconnaissance Battalion (4th Recon); Combat Logistic Regiment 4 (CLR 4); 2nd Battalion, 14th Marines (2/14); Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234 (VMGR-234); Marine Wing Communications Squadron 48 (MWCS-48); Marine Aircraft Control Group – 48 (MACG-48); Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112); U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Tactical Law Enforcement Team (TACLET) Pacific Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET); and USCG Maritime Security Response Team East (MSRTE) Direct Action Section. Operational and tactical level leadership will be provided by Commander, Destroyer Squadron 40, (COMDESRON 40); Commander, Amphibious Squadron Seven (COMPHIBRON SEVEN); U.S Marine Corps Forces South (MARFORSOUTH); USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT; and U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM).



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South is the Marine Corps component to U.S. Southern Command, is responsible for planning exercises, operations, and overall Marine Corps support for the SOUTHCOM assigned area of responsibility.