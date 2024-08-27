UNITAS LXV Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VALPARAISO, Chile (September 2, 2024) U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Reserve Vice Commander Rear Adm. Rich Lofgren gives opening remarks at the opening ceremony for Chilean-led exercise UNITAS LXV (65) aboard ARC Sargento Aldea, pierside in Valparaiso, Chile, on September 4, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer)