    UNITAS LXV Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    UNITAS LXV Opening Ceremony

    VALPARAíSO, VALPARAíSO, CHILE

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Fischer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    VALPARAISO, Chile (September 2, 2024) U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Reserve Vice Commander Rear Adm. Rich Lofgren gave opening remarks at the opening ceremony for Chilean-led exercise UNITAS LXV (65) aboard ARC Sargento Aldea, pierside in Valparaiso, Chile, on September 4, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Fischer)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 21:48
