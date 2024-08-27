U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Josiah Jordan, right, and Airman 1st Class Nicholas Shadyac, both firefighters assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, participate in low-angle rescue training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 5, 2024. The training was job specific and completed during a bivouac exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 22:35
|Photo ID:
|8626074
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-CW106-1181
|Resolution:
|6982x4655
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.