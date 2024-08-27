Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Josiah Jordan, right, and Airman 1st Class Nicholas Shadyac, both firefighters assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, participate in low-angle rescue training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 5, 2024. The training was job specific and completed during a bivouac exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 22:35
    Photo ID: 8626074
    VIRIN: 240905-F-CW106-1181
    Resolution: 6982x4655
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews
    Training
    JBA
    Bivouac
    CSTR

