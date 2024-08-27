Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Josiah Jordan, right, and Airman 1st Class Nicholas Shadyac, both firefighters assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, participate in low-angle rescue training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 5, 2024. The training was job specific and completed during a bivouac exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)