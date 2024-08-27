U.S. Air Force Airman Felix Diaz, a firefighter assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., participates in low-angle rescue training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 5, 2024. The training is designed to prepare Airmen to conduct rescue operations in difficult terrain, enhancing their mission readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 22:36
|Photo ID:
|8626073
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-CW106-1140
|Resolution:
|3697x2465
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.