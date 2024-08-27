Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Felix Diaz, a firefighter assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., participates in low-angle rescue training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 5, 2024. The training is designed to prepare Airmen to conduct rescue operations in difficult terrain, enhancing their mission readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)