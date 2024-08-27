Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matt Byers, a firefighter with the 193rd Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron in Middletown, Pa., trains Airmen on low-angle rescue techniques at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 5, 2024. Firefighters learned how to rescue and transport injured personnel using ropes and other tools in steep terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)