240829-N-CO542-2312
Sailors assigned to U.S Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery tour the medical rooms aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 18:14
|Photo ID:
|8625766
|VIRIN:
|240829-N-CO542-1312
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|487.76 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Officers Visit Tripoli's Medical Center [Image 9 of 9], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.