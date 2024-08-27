Officers Visit Tripoli's Medical Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to U.S Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery tour the medical rooms aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)