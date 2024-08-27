Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailors Familiarize Themselves With Weapons [Image 5 of 9]

    Tripoli Sailors Familiarize Themselves With Weapons

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240829-N-CO542-1246

    Sailors practice operating the M-18 service pistol during a weapons familiarization aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

