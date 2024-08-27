Tripoli Sailors Familiarize Themselves With Weapons

240829-N-CO542-1246
Sailors practice operating the M-18 service pistol during a weapons familiarization aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
