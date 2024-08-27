Officers Visit Tripoli's Medical Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. John Devlin, left, and Capt. John Steely, assigned to U.S Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, tour the medical rooms aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)