    Officers Visit Tripoli's Medical Center [Image 7 of 9]

    Officers Visit Tripoli's Medical Center

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240829-N-CO542-1232



    Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Nick Westberg, from West Fargo, North Dakota, explains medical operations to sailors assigned to U.S Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8625764
    VIRIN: 240829-N-CO542-1232
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 456.08 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Officers Visit Tripoli's Medical Center [Image 9 of 9], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

