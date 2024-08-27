Officers Visit Tripoli's Medical Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Nick Westberg, from West Fargo, North Dakota, explains medical operations to sailors assigned to U.S Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 29, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)